8 highest paid PA specialities in 2022: Report

Claire Wallace -  

Physician assistants have different pay rates based on the states and specialities in which they work, with the highest paid PA specialty being cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, according to a report from Kiiky Wealth.

In 2022, PAs made the most money working in Connecticut, Hawaii, Washington, Alaska and California, according to the report. 

Eight highest paid physician's assistant specialties: 

1. Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery: $125,000 a year 

2. Pathology: $119,000 a year 

3. Pain Medicine: $115,000 a year 

4. Dermatology: $115,000 a year 

5. Emergency medicine: $115,000 a year 

6. Neurosurgery: $115,000 a year  

7. Psychiatry: $115,000 a year

8. Surgical subspecialties: $115,000 a year

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast