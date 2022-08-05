8 highest paid PA specialities in 2022: Report

Physician assistants have different pay rates based on the states and specialities in which they work, with the highest paid PA specialty being cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, according to a report from Kiiky Wealth.

In 2022, PAs made the most money working in Connecticut, Hawaii, Washington, Alaska and California, according to the report.

Eight highest paid physician's assistant specialties:

1. Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery: $125,000 a year

2. Pathology: $119,000 a year

3. Pain Medicine: $115,000 a year

4. Dermatology: $115,000 a year

5. Emergency medicine: $115,000 a year

6. Neurosurgery: $115,000 a year

7. Psychiatry: $115,000 a year

8. Surgical subspecialties: $115,000 a year