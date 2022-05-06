8 federal updates for ASCs to know

Here are eight federal healthcare updates from the last two weeks:

1. CMS issued no additional warning notices to hospitals noncompliant with its price transparency regulations in April, CMS told Becker's.

2. The American Hospital Association is calling on the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration not to finalize its emergency temporary COVID-19 standard for healthcare workers.

3. CMS proposed 1,495 changes to the ICD-10-CM diagnostic code set in its proposed Inpatient Prospective Payment System rule.

4. The FDA proposed a ban on the sale of menthol-flavored cigarettes, saying it could significantly reduce disease and death caused by tobacco products by increasing the number of smokers who quit and reducing youth experimentation and addiction.

5. Cerner and Epic announced they will work with the White House as part of an effort to increase access to COVD-19 treatments.

6. The Biden administration shared a formal plan with Congress to address the nation's addiction and drug overdose crisis.

7. HHS is planning to change a "conscience" rule, enacted during the Trump administration, that allows healthcare workers to refuse service that conflicts with their moral or religious beliefs.

8. HHS announced the availability of $90 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support data-driven efforts to reduce health disparities.