8 fast facts on the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Political Action Committee

The ASC Political Action Committee uses collected funds to lobby for the interests of ASCs and ASC owners through supporting candidates, ballot measures and other political interests.

According to data compiled by money-in-politics tracker Open Secrets, the ASC PAC raised over $35,000 in the 2021-2022 election cycle.

Eight fast facts on the ASC PAC in 2021 and 2022:

1. The PAC raised a total of $35,215.

2. The PAC spent $44,410.

3. The PAC donated a total of $19,750 to federal candidates.

4. Of the contributions, 51.9 percent, or $10,250, went to Democrats; the other 48.1 percent, or $9,500, went to Republicans.

5. The PAC gave its highest House candidate donation amount, $5,000, to both John Larson (D-Conn.) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

6. The PAC gave its highest Senate candidate donation amount, $1,500, to Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

7. The PAC's largest donor was the Dallas Endoscopy Center, contributing $3,000.

8. The PAC's donations decreased significantly between 2018 and 2022, raising $290,393 in 2018 and $35,215 in 2022.