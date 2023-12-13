ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

72% of nurses experienced abuse from patients in the last year

Claire Wallace -  

Around 72% of nurses have faced verbal abuse from patients in the last year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Nurse Career Satisfaction Report," published Dec. 12. 

Additionally, 46% of nurses faced abuse from visitors, 27% faced abuse from coworkers, 26% faced abuse from physicians, 21% faced abuse from managers or administrators, and 18% faced abuse from another party. 

Male nurses reported experiencing slightly more verbal abuse than their female counterparts, with 76% facing abuse in the last year. 

Additionally, 48% of nurses experienced emotional abuse from a manager or administrator in the last year.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast