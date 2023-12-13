72% of nurses experienced abuse from patients in the last year

Around 72% of nurses have faced verbal abuse from patients in the last year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Nurse Career Satisfaction Report," published Dec. 12.

Additionally, 46% of nurses faced abuse from visitors, 27% faced abuse from coworkers, 26% faced abuse from physicians, 21% faced abuse from managers or administrators, and 18% faced abuse from another party.

Male nurses reported experiencing slightly more verbal abuse than their female counterparts, with 76% facing abuse in the last year.

Additionally, 48% of nurses experienced emotional abuse from a manager or administrator in the last year.