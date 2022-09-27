70% of Americans seeking second jobs to combat rising costs

Nearly 70 percent of Americans are looking for a second job this year due to rising inflation, according to a September survey of over 1,000 full-time and part-time workers, CNBC reported on Sept. 27.

Fifty-eight percent of them will be looking toward short-term gig work.

In the past year, 57 percent of workers have sought out new or additional roles due to rising costs.

Meanwhile 85 percent of Americans have changed their spending habits this year, and 72 percent say that inflation has changed the way they view their job.

According to a survey of 440,000 full-time employed Americans, almost 5 percent have a second job — a record high.

With rising costs, 65 percent of Americans say they can see themselves looking for a higher paying job in the next year.