7 ways to discourage malpractice lawsuits

Among physicians surveyed in Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11, 53% believe that improving physician communication with patients is the best way to discourage malpractice lawsuits.

Here are the seven best ways to discourage lawsuits:

1. Improving physician communication with patients generally: 53%

2. Having a medical panel screen cases for merit: 47%

3. Capping noneconomic damages: 44%

4. Taking effective steps to reduce medical errors by physicians: 38%

5. Making the plaintiff responsible for losing parties' attorney's fees: 38%

6. Banning lawyers from taking malpractice cases on contingency: 26%

7. Trying cases before special health courts: 23%