ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

7 ways to discourage malpractice lawsuits

Claire Wallace -  

Among physicians surveyed in Medscape's "The Rising Price of Risk Management: Physicians and Malpractice Report 2024," published Oct. 11, 53% believe that improving physician communication with patients is the best way to discourage malpractice lawsuits.

Here are the seven best ways to discourage lawsuits: 

1. Improving physician communication with patients generally: 53% 

2. Having a medical panel screen cases for merit: 47% 

3. Capping noneconomic damages: 44% 

4. Taking effective steps to reduce medical errors by physicians: 38% 

5. Making the plaintiff responsible for losing parties' attorney's fees: 38% 

6. Banning lawyers from taking malpractice cases on contingency: 26% 

7. Trying cases before special health courts: 23%

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast