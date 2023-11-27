7 recent Walgreens healthcare moves

Here are seven healthcare updates on Walgreens that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 25:

1. Walgreens' chief human resources officer, Holly May, stepped down.

2. Walgreens closed locations outside of its 24-hour stores on Thanksgiving Day — a first for the company announced weeks after pharmacists at U.S. drugstore chains staged a walkout.

3. The chief medical officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Kevin Ban, MD, will exit his role as of Nov. 10.

4. Walgreens is planning to lay off about 5% of its corporate workforce, or 267 employees.

5. Walgreens Boots Alliance named Neal Sample as its new CIO and executive vice president.

6. Organizers estimate as many as 4,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians at CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens participated in a three-day walkout that began Oct. 30.

7. Walgreens partnered with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare to introduce health clinics at specific Walgreens outlets, which marks the retailer's first clinic partnership with a health system in New England.