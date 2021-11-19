7 recent physician study insights

Here are seven study insights to know, published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two weeks:

1. Female physicians have been bearing the brunt of family-related burdens exacerbated by COVID-19, a study published in JAMA Open Network found.

2. Early result acceptance programs could lead to better matches in residency programs, according to study from JAMA Open Network.

3. Female physicians were 1.6 percent more likely to refer patients to a female surgeon, while male physicians were 32 percent more likely to refer patients to a male surgeon, a Canadian study published in JAMA Surgery found.

4. Over a seven-year period before the COVID-19 pandemic, 23.9 percent of hospitalists found full- or part-time jobs in other healthcare settings, a JAMA Open Network study found.

5. While the number of women in medical school has increased to 48.1 percent, underrepresented groups each make up 7 percent of students, a study published in JAMA Open Network found.

6. Only 55 percent of medical school residents reported consistently completing discharge summaries for hospitalized patients being transferred to skilled nursing facilities, a study published in Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found.

7. Patients who saw their physicians via telehealth didn't need more follow-ups than patients who had in-person appointments, according to a Kaiser Permanente study published in JAMA Network Open.