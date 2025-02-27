7 healthcare union updates in February

Here are seven updates on healthcare unionization efforts in February, as reported by Becker's:

1. Two unions representing University of California employees began their strike Feb. 26 across the 10-campus UC system. Union members include patient care, research and technical employees.

2. Members of the Oregon Nurses Association at eight Providence hospitals voted to approve new labor contracts and end their strikes. The Feb. 24 announcement concluded a 46-day strike by the ONA. Nurses had been in negotiations with Providence for more than a year before reaching a tentative agreement.

3. About 150 registered nurses at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., voted to unionize.

4. More than 200 support, office, tech and maintenance workers at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital voted to unionize Feb. 18.

5. Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania undertook a five-day strike Feb. 17 at Geisinger's Luzerne County facilities in Pennsylvania. The union represents 800 nurses from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., as well as Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, a campus of GWVMC, and Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint in Pittston, Pa.

6. Nurses at Legacy Emanuel, Randall Children's Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, part of Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health, voted to join the Oregon Nurses Association.

7. Registered nurses at Ascension St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore voted to retain the National Nurses Organizing Committee as their labor representative.