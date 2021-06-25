7 federal updates for ASC leaders

President Joe Biden announced his bid for inspector general and Medicaid enrollment reached an all-time high.

Seven recent federal updates ASC leaders should know:

1. Medicaid enrollment reached an all-time high of 74 million members during the pandemic, due to a rule change in Congress' first coronavirus relief law.

2. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid from three private health insurers claiming they were owed millions of dollars by the federal government for each year they did not receive reimbursements under the ACA.

3. HHS and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT established an $80 million program to strengthen U.S. public health informatics and data science by diversifying the health IT workforce.

4. President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladmir Putin on June 16 to ask Mr. Putin for help in addressing the growing ransomware attacks in the U.S.

5. State-based insurance marketplaces are now eligible for $20 million in grant money from the CMS to modernize their systems, programs and technology.

6. Most hospitals are still not fully compliant with CMS' price transparency rule, opting to pay the maximum $300 per day noncompliance fee rather than face the potential costs of price disclosure.

7. Christi Grimm, HHS principal deputy inspector general, is President Joe Biden's pick for inspector general.