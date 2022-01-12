7 federal updates ASCs should know

Here are seven updates from the federal government since Jan. 1:

1. Key parts of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccinate-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees took effect Jan. 10 as the Supreme Court considers challenges to the rule.

2. A coalition of medical organizations, including 16 state medical associations, filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to the No Surprises Act dispute resolution process.

3. CMS is proposing a rule that aims to cut prescription drug costs, increase contract vetting and improve health equity.

4. HHS certified eight organizations to serve as independent dispute resolution entities in federal billing disputes between providers and payers.

5. CMS issued warnings to more than 300 hospitals for violations of rules requiring them to disclose prices, but the agency hasn't penalized hospitals for noncompliance.

6. Private insurers must cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month, effective Jan. 15.

7. The HHS Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordinator Center warned the healthcare sector about a cybercrime group targeting the industry.