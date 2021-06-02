66% of Americans neglected their healthcare during pandemic: 6 findings

More than two-thirds of Americans skipped or postponed care during the COVID-19 pandemic, with fear of contracting the virus, lost health insurance and the cost of care among the top reasons, according to a recent survey by Tempus, a Chicago-based technology company.

Between March 17 and 27, 2021, Tempus surveyed 1,078 Americans about their experience of health and healthcare during the pandemic. Forty-nine percent of respondents were female and 51 percent were male, with an average age of 39 and an age range of 18 to 70.

Six findings from the survey:

1. Sixty-six percent of respondents delayed or canceled medical appointments, with 50 percent of parents reporting that their children missed appointments during the pandemic.

2. Of the cohort that deferred care, 83 percent said they were suffering from COVID-19 comorbidities.

3. When asked why they postponed care, 57 percent reported concern about contracting COVID-19.

4. Cost of care (46 percent), limited appointments offered by physicians (35 percent) and lost health insurance (28 percent) were other key contributors.

5. Forty-eight percent of respondents said they did not seek healthcare during the pandemic because of a loss of income or insurance.

6. Thirty-one percent reported cost as the reason they stopped taking one or more prescription medications.

