6 signs employees have 'quiet quit'

The "quiet quitting" trend has been making headlines as a new poll from Gallup shows that about 50 percent of employees are feeling detached from their jobs.

According to an Aug. 19 report from Forbes, there are six key signs of quiet quitting employers can watch for in their workers:

1. Chronic disengagement and disinterest

2. Performing to the minimum standards

3. Self-isolating from co-workers

4. Withdrawal from unnecessary tasks, activities or events

5. Not talking at meetings

6. Teammates have an increased workload after having to pick up slack