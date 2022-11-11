6 issues to watch at the 2022 American Medical Association meeting

The American Medical Association's 2022 meeting kicks off next week, with six key issues up for discussion, according to a Nov. 10 article on the organization's website.
Six notable topics on the docket for the meeting:
1. The impact of private equity on medical training.
2. Advocating for reduced greenhouse gas emissions to protect public health.
3. Designating opioid settlement money to train more addiction-treatment physicians.
4. Ensuring accuracy of pulse-oximeter readings in patients with pigmented skin.
5. Opposing athletic-eligibility policies that mandate clinically unnecessary interventions.
6. Removing measures of Native ancestry in medical school applications.