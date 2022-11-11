6 issues to watch at the 2022 American Medical Association meeting

Claire Wallace -  

The American Medical Association's 2022 meeting kicks off next week, with six key issues up for discussion, according to a Nov. 10 article on the organization's website.  

Six notable topics on the docket for the meeting: 

1. The impact of private equity on medical training. 

2. Advocating for reduced greenhouse gas emissions to protect public health. 

3. Designating opioid settlement money to train more addiction-treatment physicians. 

4. Ensuring accuracy of pulse-oximeter readings in patients with pigmented skin. 

5. Opposing athletic-eligibility policies that mandate clinically unnecessary interventions. 

6. Removing measures of Native ancestry in medical school applications.   

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast