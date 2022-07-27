6 federal healthcare updates

Monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency of international concern and six more federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since July 18:

1. The HHS Office of Inspector General issued a fraud alert for physicians entering telemedicine arrangements.

2. The HHS Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center issued an alert about an increase in web application attacks on the healthcare sector.

3. The World Health Organization's director-general declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern — its highest alert level — after the agency's emergency committee was unable to reach a consensus.

4. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and tested negative on July 27.

5. The HHS Office of Inspector General released an advisory opinion highlighting the potential for fraud and abuse in provider-sponsored continuing education programs.

6. President Joe Biden on July 15 called on Congress to refocus its efforts to adopt a spending package that aims to lower Americans' healthcare costs.