6 economic, employment updates for ASC leaders to know in 2023

The U.S. continues to battle inflation as the job market and consumer price index has slowly improved over the last two months. Here are six economic and employment trends that ASC leaders need to know continuing into 2023:

1. As the "quiet quitting" movement continues in the U.S. job market, college educated men between 25 and 39 are the most prone to the trend.

2. In December, the consumer price index had its largest month to month drop since April 2020.

3. Three ASC executives predict that the market will experience tremendous growth in 2023.

4. While the market will grow, ASC leaders are also concerned about staffing shortages in 2023.

5. The U.S. added 223,000 new jobs in December, outpacing economist's predictions.

6. In December, for the first time since July small business owners said they found it easier rather than harder to find employees.