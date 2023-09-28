6 COVID-19 updates ASCs need to know

Here are six updates on COVID-19 spread, response and more ASC leaders should know:

1. After a big push from the CDC encouraging everyone older than 12 to get the updated COVID-19 shot this fall, some pharmacies are having difficulties getting the vaccine. One contributing factor is that pharmacies are no longer getting vaccines from the federal government, instead buying them from their suppliers and wholesalers.

2. The lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rates since the start of the pandemic were recorded in June, and since then, COVID-19 admissions have nearly doubled in the U.S. Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 hospitalization trends by age group.

3. COVID-19 admissions were down slightly for the week ending Sept. 16, marking the first time since July weekly hospitalizations have not increased. U.S. hospitals saw just over 19,600 new COVID-19 admissions that week, down 4.3 percent from the 20,552 reported the previous week.

4. A winter COVID-19 uptick could coincide with the flu season's peak, meaning hospitals could see similar levels of capacity and resource strain as last respiratory virus season.

5. HHS, in partnership with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, will allocate nine grant awards of $1 million each for five years to support long COVID-19 clinics. The grants will be put toward improving access to virtual and in-person care, specific long COVID treatments, creating new satellite clinics, educational efforts and supporting staff.

6. Americans are now able to order free COVID-19 tests through the federal government via covidtests.gov.