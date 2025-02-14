57 healthcare bankruptcies in 2024 

ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

There were 57 healthcare bankruptcy filings studied in 2024, down from 79 in 2023, according to a report on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from healthcare restructuring advisory firm Gibbins Advisors. 

Here are the healthcare bankruptcy filings by industry:

Physician practices and clinics:

  • Neuragenex Treatment Centers: Jan. 26
  • Cano Health: Feb. 4 
  • Prime Plastic Surgery Associates: Feb. 17
  • Advanced Care Hospitalists: May 21
  • Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialist: June 5
  • MBMG Holding (doing business as Clinical Care Medical Centers): Oct.13
  • Global Wound Care Medical Group: Oct.21
  • TW Medical Group   (doing business as Innovation Medical Group): Oct 23
  • MCR Health: Nov. 8
  • CareMax: Nov. 17 

Hospitals:

  • Steward Health Care System: May 6
  • Emergency Hospital Systems: Oct. 3
  • Hospital for Special Surgery (doing business as OneCore Health): Oct. 7
  • Centennial Housing & Community Services (doing business as Washington Regional Medical Center): Oct. 29
  • CarePoint Health Systems: Nov. 3

Medical equipment and supplies

  • NanoString Technologies: Feb. 4
  • Biolase: Oct. 1
  • Jordan Health Products (doing business as Avante Health Solutions): Oct. 8
  • Exactech: Oct. 29
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Humanigen: Jan. 3
  • DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation: Feb. 2
  • Baudax Bio: Feb. 22
  • Acorda Therapeutics: April 1
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals: April 1
  • Optio Rx: June 7
  • Irwin Naturals: August 9
  • Nostrum Laboratories: Sept. 30
  • Gritstone: Oct. 10
  • Seelos Therapeutics: Nov. 16

Senior care

  • LaVie Care Centers: June 2
  • Midwest Christian Villages: July 16
  • Guardian Elder Care at Johnstown: July 29
  • Tarrant County Senior Living Center: Oct. 1
  • Pottsville Operations: Oct. 15
  • Family of Care Real Estate Holding: Oct. 18

