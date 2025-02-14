57 healthcare bankruptcies in 2024 

There were 57 healthcare bankruptcy filings studied in 2024, down from 79 in 2023, according to a report on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from healthcare restructuring advisory firm Gibbins Advisors.
Here are the healthcare bankruptcy filings by industry:
Physician practices and clinics:
- Neuragenex Treatment Centers: Jan. 26
- Cano Health: Feb. 4
- Prime Plastic Surgery Associates: Feb. 17
- Advanced Care Hospitalists: May 21
- Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialist: June 5
- MBMG Holding (doing business as Clinical Care Medical Centers): Oct.13
- Global Wound Care Medical Group: Oct.21
- TW Medical Group (doing business as Innovation Medical Group): Oct 23
- MCR Health: Nov. 8
- CareMax: Nov. 17
Hospitals:
- Steward Health Care System: May 6
- Emergency Hospital Systems: Oct. 3
- Hospital for Special Surgery (doing business as OneCore Health): Oct. 7
- Centennial Housing & Community Services (doing business as Washington Regional Medical Center): Oct. 29
- CarePoint Health Systems: Nov. 3
Medical equipment and supplies
- NanoString Technologies: Feb. 4
- Biolase: Oct. 1
- Jordan Health Products (doing business as Avante Health Solutions): Oct. 8
- Exactech: Oct. 29
- Pharmaceuticals
- Humanigen: Jan. 3
- DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation: Feb. 2
- Baudax Bio: Feb. 22
- Acorda Therapeutics: April 1
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals: April 1
- Optio Rx: June 7
- Irwin Naturals: August 9
- Nostrum Laboratories: Sept. 30
- Gritstone: Oct. 10
- Seelos Therapeutics: Nov. 16
Senior care
- LaVie Care Centers: June 2
- Midwest Christian Villages: July 16
- Guardian Elder Care at Johnstown: July 29
- Tarrant County Senior Living Center: Oct. 1
- Pottsville Operations: Oct. 15
- Family of Care Real Estate Holding: Oct. 18