57 healthcare bankruptcies in 2024 

There were 57 healthcare bankruptcy filings studied in 2024, down from 79 in 2023, according to a report on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from healthcare restructuring advisory firm Gibbins Advisors.

Here are the healthcare bankruptcy filings by industry:

Physician practices and clinics:

Neuragenex Treatment Centers: Jan. 26

Cano Health: Feb. 4

Prime Plastic Surgery Associates: Feb. 17

Advanced Care Hospitalists: May 21

Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialist: June 5

MBMG Holding (doing business as Clinical Care Medical Centers): Oct.13

Global Wound Care Medical Group: Oct.21

TW Medical Group (doing business as Innovation Medical Group): Oct 23

MCR Health: Nov. 8

CareMax: Nov. 17

Hospitals:

Steward Health Care System: May 6

Emergency Hospital Systems: Oct. 3

Hospital for Special Surgery (doing business as OneCore Health): Oct. 7

Centennial Housing & Community Services (doing business as Washington Regional Medical Center): Oct. 29

CarePoint Health Systems: Nov. 3

Medical equipment and supplies

NanoString Technologies: Feb. 4

Biolase: Oct. 1

Jordan Health Products (doing business as Avante Health Solutions): Oct. 8

Exactech: Oct. 29

Pharmaceuticals

Humanigen: Jan. 3

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation: Feb. 2

Baudax Bio: Feb. 22

Acorda Therapeutics: April 1

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals: April 1

Optio Rx: June 7

Irwin Naturals: August 9

Nostrum Laboratories: Sept. 30

Gritstone: Oct. 10

Seelos Therapeutics: Nov. 16

Senior care