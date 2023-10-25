ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

51 Texas ASCs named best in the country

Patsy Newitt -  

Fifty-one ASCs in Texas made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.

Here are the 51 ASCs in Texas:

  1. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Dallas
  2. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
  3. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Rockwall
  4. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
  5. HCA Healthcare - Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston) 
  6. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Denton
  7. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Fort Worth
  8. Baylor Scott & White Health - Ambulatory Endoscopy Center
  9. SCA Health - Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
  10. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
  11. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth) 
  12. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington
  13. SCA Health - Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound) 
  14. Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center in Southwest (Houston) 
  15. HCA Healthcare - Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - Medical Center (San Antonio) 
  16. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Surgicare Plano Alliance
  17. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Ambulatory Surgery Center at Berthelsen Main Campus (Houston) 
  18. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney) 
  19. Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston) 
  20. SCA Health - Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
  21. HCA Healthcare - Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - North Central (San Antonio) 
  22. SCA Health - Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
  23. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
  24. United Surgical Partners International - Northwest Surgery Center (Austin) 
  25. United Surgical Partners International - Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin) 
  26. HCM Surgery Center (Marble Falls) 
  27. SCA Health - Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin) 
  28. SCA Health - Hays Surgery Center (Kyle) 
  29. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - North Garland
  30. HCA Healthcare - Medical City - Ambulatory Surgery Center Dallas
  31. HCA Healthcare - St. David's Healthcare - Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock) 
  32. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare - Sports Surgery Center at The Star (Frisco) 
  33. UT Health Austin - Ambulatory Surgery Center
  34. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas) 
  35. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Spring Medical and Diagnostic Center (Houston) 
  36. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton) 
  37. SCA Health - Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas
  38. United Surgical Partners International - Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights (Houston) 
  39. HCA Healthcare - St. David's Healthcare - North Austin Surgery Center
  40. Memorial Hermann - Surgery Center in Katy
  41. Covenant High Plains Surgery Cnter - 22nd Street (Lubbock) 
  42. Austin Eye Laser And Surgicenter
  43. SCA Health - Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth) 
  44. Lubbock Surgery Center 
  45. Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (MASC) (Houston) 
  46. Houston Methodist- Advanced Cardiovascular Center at Houston Methodist West 
  47. Azura Vascular Care- Bay Area Vascular Center (Houston) 
  48. Abilene Eye Institute- Cataract and Refractive Surgery Center 
  49. Abilene Center for Orthopedic & Multispecialty Surgery 
  50. Methodist Health System- Craig Ranch Surgery Center (McKinney) 
  51. SCA Health- Cedar Park Surgery Center

