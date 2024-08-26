50K patients impacted in Gramercy Surgery Center data breach

Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City filed a notice of a data breach with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, according to an Aug. 23 release by JD Supra.

The notice was filed Aug. 9 after GSC discovered it was the target of a cyberattack. An unauthorized party was able to access identifying information and medical records, including treatment and health insurance information, of about 50,000 patients.

The breach was first noticed on June 18. According to the release, GSC took steps to secure its system before launching an investigation, which concluded on June 28 and determined that portions of its IT network was breached between June 14 and June 17.

GSC mailed notification letters to patients who were affected by the breach informing them of the nature of the information that was compromised.