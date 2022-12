Fifty percent of physicians said it is appropriate to deny treatment to patients who refuse to wear a mask and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Medscape's "Right or Wrong in Medicine" report.

The Dec. 7 report polled more than 4,100 practicing physicians throughout the U.S.

Thirty-percent of physicians said they would not deny a patient treatment just because they will not wear a mask, while 20 percent said it would depend on the situation.