5 worst places for physicians to practice, per Medscape

Idaho is the best place in the U.S. for physicians to practice medicine in 2022, according to Medscape rankings released May 20.
The medical news website's rankings are based on malpractice payouts, compensation, cost of living and work-life balance, among other factors.
Here are the five worst U.S. places to practice with the top suggested city or neighborhood:
- Maine (Portland)
- Maryland (Ellicott City)
- West virginia (Morgantown)
- Rhode Island (Providence)
- Washington, D.C. (Adams Morgan)