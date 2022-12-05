ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

5 states with the most job opportunities

Patsy Newitt  

New Hampshire is the state with the most job opportunities, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub compared states across their job markets and economic environments, with an increased weight on the former. The website then evaluated the two dimensions using 35 relevant metrics, including job security, employee benefits and average commute time. 

Here are the five states with the most job opportunities, according to WalletHub:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Minnesota
  3. North Dakota
  4. Vermont
  5. Washington

