5 states cracking down on physician-patient sexual abuse

California has passed a law that will go into effect next month barring any physician who has engaged in sexual misconduct with a patient from practicing in the state, according to a Dec. 9 report from Medscape.

Previously, physicians in the state could petition for license reinstatement after three years.

Four other states have passed similar legislation in the last few years.

West Virginia's SB 603, passed in March 2022, prohibits the state medical board from licensing any physician who lost their license for sexual misconduct against a patient in another state.

Florida's SB 1934, passed in June 2021, bars physicians from seeing patients if they have any unresolved sexual misconduct charges against them. Once the charges are resolved by the legal system, they may practice again.

Georgia's HB 458, passed in May 2021, authorizes the state medical board to revoke or suspend the license of any physician found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient in a criminal case.

Tennessee's HB 1045, passed in May 2021, allows the medical board to suspend a physician's ability to prescribe controlled substances if they have an unresolved sexual offense indictment.