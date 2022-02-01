5 specialties with the biggest salary drops: Otolaryngology down 9%

Alan Condon -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Allergy and immunology reported the biggest salary decreases among all specialists in 2021, according to an annual report by advisory group Physicians Thrive.

The report, published Jan. 26, details compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

Five specialties with the biggest salary drops:

1. Allergy/immunology: -9 percent to $374,000

2. Otolaryngology: - 9 percent to $417,000

3. Anesthesiology: -5 percent to $378,000

4. Pediatrics: -5 percent to $221,000

5. Dermatology: -4 percent to $394,000

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast