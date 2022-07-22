5 physician specialties that drive the most revenue 

Patsy Newitt -  

Physicians generate an average $2.4 million annually for their hospitals, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here are the five physician specialties that generate the highest average annual net revenue for hospitals, followed by net revenue in 2019: 

Interventional cardiology

$3.48 million 

Orthopedic surgery

$3.29 million 

Gastroenterology

$2.97 million 

Family medicine

$2.11 million 

OB-GYN

$2.02 million 

