5 orthopedic leaders shaping ASC growth

As orthopedic care continues its shift away from hospitals, ASCs are emerging as a critical growth engine for the specialty, offering lower costs, greater efficiency and a better patient experience.

Leading surgeons and executives are not only moving more complex procedures into outpatient settings, but also redesigning care models, optimizing patients and building the infrastructure needed to scale.

These five leaders are at the forefront of that transformation, helping define how orthopedic care will be delivered in 2026 and beyond.

R. Michael Meneghini, MD. Indiana Orthopaedic Institute (Noblesville): Dr. Meneghini is founder and CEO of Indiana Orthopaedic Institute and a nationally recognized expert in hip and knee replacement, including outpatient joint replacement. With more than two decades of experience, he has focused on advancing ASC-based and outpatient total joint procedures, along with computer-assisted surgical techniques. His leadership reflects the broader shift of complex orthopedic care into ambulatory settings while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

Keith Berend, MD. JIS Orthopedics (New Albany, Ohio): Dr. Berend is a nationally recognized joint replacement surgeon and leader in outpatient arthroplasty, helping build one of the most advanced ASC-based total joint programs in the U.S. At JIS Orthopedics, he has helped scale high-volume hip and knee replacement in ambulatory settings through standardized, data-driven care pathways. His work in minimally invasive techniques and efficiency-focused models continues to drive the migration of complex joint procedures into ASCs.

Adam Bruggeman, MD. Texas Spine Care Center (San Antonio): Dr. Bruggeman is CEO of Texas Spine Care Center and founder of NuHope Recovery, an outpatient, multidisciplinary center focused on pain management and opioid use treatment. Through these integrated care models and his work with the Preop Center, he is addressing key drivers of surgical risk, helping optimize patients for safer, more efficient procedures in ambulatory settings. His approach highlights how spine leaders are supporting ASC growth by improving outcomes and reducing complications through comprehensive, outpatient-focused care.

Mike Boblitz. Athens Orthopedic Clinic (Ga.): Mr. Boblitz is CEO of Athens Orthopedic Clinic, where he is focused on expanding access to orthopedic care through operational growth and modernization. With more than two decades of leadership experience, he is advancing strategies that support outpatient care delivery and improve patient access, positioning the organization to meet rising demand in ambulatory and ASC settings.

Scott Hannum, MD. EmergeOrtho-Coastal Region (Wilmington, N.C.): Dr. Hannum is an orthopedic surgeon and owner, president and medical director of Leland, N.C.-based Brunswick Surgery Center, a physician-owned ASC he helped found in 2019. With more than 25 years of experience and over 12,000 joint replacements performed, he has played a key role in advancing outpatient hip and knee arthroplasty through optimized clinical pathways and robotic-assisted techniques. His leadership has helped scale one of North Carolina’s leading orthopedic ASCs.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.