5 hottest job markets ready to grow

The hottest job markets right now are midsize cities poised for growth, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The publication worked with Moody's Analytics to examine 300 metropolitan areas to measure the current workforce and potential for growth. People tend to flock to hot job markets for new opportunities and will need healthcare, among other services. Physicians looking to start practices or ASCs may find ample opportunities in these cities as the labor market drives population growth.

The top five cities are:

1. Austin, Texas

2. Nashville

3. Raleigh, N.C.

4. Salt Lake City

5. Jacksonville, Fla.

These cities have low unemployment rates coupled with high payroll growth rates and job growth rates. Their corporate tax rates are low or nonexistent, and three have no personal state income tax. In the last few years, large companies such as Oracle and Tesla have fled larger cities for these midsize ones to take advantage of their business-friendly policies.

Kansas City, Mo., Indianapolis, Birmingham, Ala., and Memphis, Tenn., were also among the top 20 cities with the hottest job markets right now.