5 hospitals shuttering services in 1 month

Becker's reported on five hospitals or health systems shuttering services since Feb. 1, which could shift how ASCs in these markets operate.

Here are the five hospitals ending services:

1. Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Regional Medical Center will close its 12-bed pediatric unit July 1 due to low patient volumes. The hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Los Robles Health System. Los Robles Regional's emergency room will continue offering pediatric patients emergency care, and its birthing unit and neonatal intensive care will stay open.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has shared plans to close its Bloomin' Babies Birth Center in Grand Junction, Colo., effective March 28. The closure comes amid a declining birth rate and an unsustainable decrease in new patients at the freestanding birth center.

3. Moulton, Ala.-based Lawrence Medical Center has entered into a financial partnership with Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System that will see the hospital shift to an outpatient-only model. Inpatient and emergency services at Lawrence Medical are expected to end by mid-2025.

4. UPMC Cole Hospital, a 25-bed facility in Coudersport, Pa., plans to shutter its three-bed obstetrics unit, effective April 7. The health system is consolidating services at UPMC Wellsboro Hospital, about 35 miles away, but will continue to provide outpatient women's healthcare at Cole Hospital.

5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is ending one of its visiting nurse programs June 30. The Wellness and Nurse-Family Partnership Program, part of Yale New Haven Health at Home-Southeast, provides free and subsidized care to first-time, low-income and other eligible mothers.