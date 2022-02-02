5 healthcare providers among world's 'most admired,' per Fortune

Fortune recognized five healthcare providers on its 2022 list of the world's most admired companies.

The publication ranked companies based on poll results from 3,700 corporate executives, directors and analysts. The technology sector took the top three spots with Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

Here are the five healthcare providers ranked:

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 1

DaVita (Denver): 2

Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.): 3

Fresenius (Germany): 4

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 5