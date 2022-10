Cleveland has been ranked the city with the lowest labor costs in 2022, according to a report from personal finance website WalletHub on the best large cities to start a business.

Five cities with the lowest labor costs:

1. Cleveland

2. Detroit

3. Newark, N.J.

4. Hialeah, Fla.

5. Birmingham, Ala.

Five cities with the highest labor costs:

1. Gilbert, Ariz.

2. Irvine, Calif.

3. San Jose, Calif.

4. San Francisco

5. Fremont, Calif.