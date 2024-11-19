4 top healthcare CIOs: Forbes

Forbes has released its annual list of the 50 top CIOs, recognizing U.S. executives across a wide array of sectors.

To compile this list, Forbes sent out a call for nominations. After reviewing hundreds of names, staffers picked 50 standouts that exemplify excellence in the role, according to the list published Nov. 19.

Of the 50 top executives, four work for major healthcare companies. The four top healthcare CIOs of 2024:

Lidia Fonseca, CIO of Pfizer, heads data solutions and products across Pfizer and spearheads digitizing processes such as drug discovery and clinical development. She also works to streamline digital processes in manufacturing and distribution. As CIO, her teams have automated over 90% of 100 million transactional processes across the company.

Greg Meyers, chief digital and technology officer at Bristol Myers Squibb, was appointed to the role in 2022, focusing on advancing the use of AI and machine learning across the company. Under his guidance, the company began using AI models to predict the possibility of success for a new drug before moving concepts into the lab.

Brad Miller, CIO of Moderna, helped the company to launch its own version of GPT-4, mChat. He also launched DoseID GPT, which helps synthesize and review clinical data to assist scientists.

Jim Swanson, CIO of Johnson & Johnson, is in charge of piloting digital transformations for the company. His team created an app ecosystem for its digital surgery products, including video, telepresence and surgical planning software, that has helped improve patient outcomes.