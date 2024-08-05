4 specialties facing year-over-year salary decreases

Between the 2022-23 and the 2023-24 fiscal years, physician starting salaries increased in eight specialties while decreasing in four, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report.

The 2024 review is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Here are the four physician specialties that saw starting salary decreases between 2022-23 and 2023-24:

Psychiatry: -19.71%

2022-23: $355,000

2023-24: $285,000

Cardiology: -8.55%

2022-23: $433,000

2023-24: $396,000

Urology: -8.82%

2022-23: $544,000

2023-24: $496,000

Hospitalist: -5.35%

2022-23: $299,000

2023-24: $283,000