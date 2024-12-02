4 sentenced in a $54.3M fraud, kickback scheme

Four Florida individuals have been sentenced for their role in a $54.3 million health care fraud scheme in which they paid kickbacks and bribes to telemarketers and physicians to secure orders for medically unnecessary prescriptions.

From approximately 2018 through 2021, four individuals who owned and operated pharmacies paid kickbacks to telemarketing companies in exchange for recruiting Medicare beneficiaries to accept medically unnecessary prescriptions for various medications, the Justice Department said in a Dec. 2 news release.

The co-conspirators then paid kickbacks and bribes to telemedicine companies that employed physicians who signed the prescriptions, often after a cursory telephone conversation with the patient or with no contact at all.

Here are the four individuals and their sentences: