4 leadership qualities that can reduce staff burnout

Changing the environment that physicians and medical staff work in can have a major impact on reducing burnout, according to an Oct. 14 report from the American Medical Association.

Leadership behaviors also impact practice culture, making employees more or less prone to burnout over time.

According to a study of 600,000 healthcare professionals over 18 years in the United Kingdom, there are four key traits that leaders can have that makes staff less prone to burnout:

1. Pay attention: Leaders listen to all employees with equal fascination.

2. Understand: Listen to employees and learn about the workplace challenges they face.

3. Empathize: Learn what it feels like to be in your employees' shoes.

4. Help: Remove obstacles by ensuring that your employees have proper training, staffing and equipment.