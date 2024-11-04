4 hospital closures in 1 month

Here are four hospitals that Becker's reported on shuttering in October:

1. Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Hospitals will close two of its Chicago market acute care hospitals in the spring as part of plans to consolidate its four long-term acute care facilities in the area.

2. MercyOne Primghar (Iowa) Medical Center, part of Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, shuttered, citing current economic and workforce challenges.

3. Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed an Oct. 7 notice of closure for its already nonoperational Norwood (Mass.) Hospital and four satellite facilities.