4 dates to know when applying for medical school loan forgiveness

In August, the Biden administration announced its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, including medical school loans, for qualifying individuals.

To apply for medical student loans forgiveness, CNBC says there are four dates that applicants should keep in mind.

Early October

Applications to have up to $20,000 in medical school loan debt forgiven will appear on the U.S. Department of Education's website in early October.

Nov. 15

Those who applied for federal student loans should aim to apply for forgiveness by Nov. 15, as applicants can expect to wait up to six weeks before receiving approval and the nationwide COVID-pause on student loan payments expires on Dec. 31.

Dec. 31

Federal student loan payments are paused until Dec. 31, but will resume at the beginning of January 2023.

Medical school students with federal debt need to begin making loan payments again at that time.

Dec. 31, 2023

The final date to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness is the end of 2023.