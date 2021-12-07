$384M outpatient pavilion opens in Virginia; expected to see 200,000 patients a year

Virginia Commonwealth University on Dec. 6 cut the ribbon on a 615,000-square-foot outpatient complex in Richmond, ABC affiliate WRIC reports.

The 17-story facility consolidates 26 outpatient specialties under one roof, including orthopedics, neurology, urology, oncology and dermatology.

VCU Health System said that it will add more services in the future.

The complex, which cost $384 million, is expected to see about 200,000 patients a year, according to the report.