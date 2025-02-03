There have been 30 physician practice bankruptcies since 2019, according to a report on Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings from healthcare restructuring advisory firm Gibbins Advisors.

Here are the physician practice or clinics that filed for Chapter 11 protection, along with the date of the filing, according to the report:

2024:

Neuragenex Treatment Centers: Jan. 26

Cano Health: Feb. 4

Prime Plastic Surgery Associates: Feb. 17

Advanced Care Hospitalists: May 21

Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialist: June 5

MBMG Holding (doing business as Clinical Care Medical Centers): Oct. 13

Global Wound Care Medical Group: Oct. 21

TW Medical Group LLC (doing business as Innovation Medical Group): Oct 23

MCR Health: Nov. 8

CareMax: Nov. 17

2023:

Insight Management Group: Feb. 22

Athena Medical Group: March 15

Envision Healthcare: May 15

Genesis Care: June 1

American Physician Partners: Sept. 18

Akumin: Oct. 22

2022:

Scottsdale Physicians Group: April 19

Borrego Community Health Foundation: Sept. 12

Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates of Iowa City and Coralville: Oct. 31

Gilbert, Barbee, Moore & McIlvoy (doing business as Graves Gilbert Clinic): Dec. 29

2021:

Path Medical: Aug. 28

2020:

Thomas Health System: Jan. 10

Hygea Holdings: Feb. 18

IFS Securities: April 24

Medical Associates of Mt. Vernon: July 10

Everest Real Estate Investments: Aug. 18

MTPC: Dec. 15

2019: