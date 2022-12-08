ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

30% of physicians say romantic relationships with patients are OK: report

Claire Wallace -  

Thirty percent of physicians believe that a romantic relationship with a patient is acceptable, according to Medscape's "Right or Wrong in Medicine" report. 

Three percent of physicians believe a romantic relationship is always acceptable, while 27 percent believe it is acceptable after no longer seeing the patient for six months or longer. 

Fifty-nine percent of physicians believe, however, that a romantic relationship is never acceptable. Eleven percent believe that it depends on the situation. 

The Dec. 7 report polled more than 4,100 practicing physicians throughout the U.S.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast