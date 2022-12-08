30% of physicians say romantic relationships with patients are OK: report

Thirty percent of physicians believe that a romantic relationship with a patient is acceptable, according to Medscape's "Right or Wrong in Medicine" report.

Three percent of physicians believe a romantic relationship is always acceptable, while 27 percent believe it is acceptable after no longer seeing the patient for six months or longer.

Fifty-nine percent of physicians believe, however, that a romantic relationship is never acceptable. Eleven percent believe that it depends on the situation.

The Dec. 7 report polled more than 4,100 practicing physicians throughout the U.S.