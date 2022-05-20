30% of physicians have experienced discrimination, survey says 

Nearly 30 percent of physicians have experienced mistreatment from patients or visitors, according to research published May 19 in ScienceDaily.

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus surveyed more than 6,500 physicians.

Three more stats:

1. Nearly 20 percent of surveyed physicians had experiences where patients or family members refused to allow the physician to provide care because of the physician's race, ethnicity or gender.

2. Forty percent of Black male physicians and 40 percent of Indigenous female physicians reported experiencing discrimination.

3. Almost 25 percent of suveyed physicians reported experiencing unwanted sexual advances from patients or visitors.