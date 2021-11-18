30% of healthcare workers unvaccinated by mid-September & 5 more COVID-19 updates 

Here are six COVID-19 updates from the last week:

1. Thirty percent of healthcare workers in more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals remained unvaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 15, according to an analysis conducted by researchers from the CDC and published Nov. 18.

2. There's still a lot unknown about coinfection of flu and SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Here are seven things to know about coinfection as the U.S. enters flu season.

3. Hospitalizations among people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are increasing, raising questions about waning vaccine immunity and whether booster doses will eventually be required to be considered fully vaccinated. Here's a Becker's Hospital Review report on the potentially shifting definition of "fully vaccinated."

4. Seven-day COVID-19 case averages have risen in 29 states, flattened in three and dropped in 18 in the last week, according to data tracked by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

5. A new CMS COVID-19 healthcare staff vaccination interim final rule requires vaccination of all eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. Here's a playbook from eight hospitals and health systems on implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

6. A coalition of 12 states sued the federal government Nov. 15 to block a CMS mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.