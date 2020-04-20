3 states resume elective procedures

The governors of Texas, Oklahoma and Alaska issued executive orders to allow the states to perform some elective procedures, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

What you should know:

1. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order April 17 to loosen the elective surgery ban. From April 21 through May 8, elective procedures can be performed if they do not endanger hospital capacity or personal protective equipment stockpiles.

2. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an order April 16 allowing clinicians to resume procedures that if not performed could increase morbidity or mortality beginning April 24. Minor procedures, like outpatient surgery or procedures for non-life-threatening illnesses, can be performed May 1.

3. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is allowing clinicians to perform procedures for conditions that would otherwise endanger quality of life beginning May 4. The order provides a significant amount of guidance around what procedures can be performed, available here.

