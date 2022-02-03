3 Piedmont HealthCare ENT surgeons join new North Carolina ASC

Recently opened multispecialty ASC Iredell Surgery at Mooresville (N.C.) is adding three ENT surgeons from Statesville, N.C.-based Piedmont HealthCare, Iredell Free News reported Feb. 2.

The physicians — Herb Wettreich, MD, Thomas Warren, MD, and Keith Meetze, MD — will likely be able to offer procedures at the center with a 66 percent lower copay for patients than when those operations take place at Piedmont's hospitals, the report said.

The three surgeons specialize in care including pediatric ENT, sinusitis and sinus surgery, hearing loss, tonsil and adenoid surgery, and allergy therapy, the report said.