3 physicians, healthcare groups to pay $1.9M for kickback allegations 

Three physicians and several healthcare entities agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act through kickback schemes tied to lab testing referrals, according to a March 6 new release from the Justice Department.

The physicians and their practices allegedly received improper financial incentives in exchange for directing patient tests to a laboratory in Anderson, S.C. The kickbacks were disguised as payments for office space rental, phlebotomy services and toxicology testing, leading to fraudulent claims submitted to federal healthcare programs. In return, the laboratory secured patient referrals, while marketers allegedly received commissions based on business volume, according to the release.

Here are the three physicians involved:

1. Gerald Congdon, MD (Pawleys Island, S,C.)

Along with his practices, Coastal Urgent Care and Coastal Wellness Center, Dr. Congdon agreed to pay $400,000 for receiving improper payments between 2016 and 2021.

2. Gbenga Aluko, MD (Charlotte, N.C.)

Dr. Aluko and his practice, Eagle Medical Center, will pay $250,000.

3. Anup Banerjee (Gastonia, N.C.)

Dr. Banerjee and Gastonia Medical Specialty Clinic P.A. will settle for $206,000 for similar arrangements.

Additionally, Chicago-based Curis Healthcare, Omar Hussain and Saeed Medical Group agreed to settlements related to their roles in the alleged fraudulent arrangements.