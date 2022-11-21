3 physician burnout prevention strategies

Claire Wallace -  

Luis Garcia, MD, president of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, shared three well-being priorities that can reduce physician burnout on a Becker's webinar, sponsored by the American Medical Association.

Three physician burnout prevention strategies: 

1. Engage with your clinicians. Check in regularly, especially within the first two years of practice, to ensure physicians are adapting to a positive culture. 

2. Promote resiliency. Provide assistance programs, internal coaching and wellness counseling. 

3. Create strong leadership. Offer programs that allow for physicians to receive leadership development training and coaching. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast