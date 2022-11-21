3 physician burnout prevention strategies

Luis Garcia, MD, president of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, shared three well-being priorities that can reduce physician burnout on a Becker's webinar, sponsored by the American Medical Association.

Three physician burnout prevention strategies:

1. Engage with your clinicians. Check in regularly, especially within the first two years of practice, to ensure physicians are adapting to a positive culture.

2. Promote resiliency. Provide assistance programs, internal coaching and wellness counseling.

3. Create strong leadership. Offer programs that allow for physicians to receive leadership development training and coaching.