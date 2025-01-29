3 hospitals closures so far in 2025 

Becker's has reported on three hospital closures so far in 2025. For ASCs, this might result in an influx in patients who have lost access to services through providers at hospitals or outpatient departments.

“ASCs will have the ability to pick up additional service lines, potentially boosting revenue, as hospitals continue to shutter services,” Elaina Turner, RN, administrator of New Albany, Ind.-based Commonwealth Pain and Spine, told Becker’s.

1. Orlando (Fla.) Health will close its Longwood, Fla.-based South Seminole Hospital and move patients and employees to its new Orlando Health Lake Mary (Fla.) Hospital on Jan. 11. South Seminole's emergency room will stay open as a 10-bed, standalone facility until the new Orlando Health Emergency Room Longwood (Fla.) opens in February.

2. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed Jan. 5 with knowledge and consent of the state. While the hospital is closed and no longer seeing patients, the source also shared that an ambulance is parked outside of the hospital to transport patients that show up seeking care to other nearby facilities.

3. Pauls Valley, Okla.-based Valley Community Hospital closed Jan. 8. The 43-bed facility had reopened in 2021 after shuttering for three years. In January 2023, the hospital was forced to quell online rumors of closure after a volley of complaints led to the closure of its laboratory and relocation of laboratory services to Norman (Okla.) Regional Hospital.