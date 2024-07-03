3 home health providers to pay $4.5M to settle kickback allegations

Home health companies Guardian Health Care, Gem City Home Care and Care Connection of Cincinnati have agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle claims they provided kickbacks to physicians and assisted living facilities for Medicare referrals.

From 2013 to 2022, the three companies, along with their owner, Evolution Health, allegedly provided lease payments and other benefits in exchange for referrals of Medicare beneficiaries, according to a July 1 news release from the Justice Department.

The companies, which operate in Texas, Ohio and Indiana, then allegedly billed Medicare for the home health services provided to the referred patients.