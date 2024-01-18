ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

3 healthcare jobs among fastest-growing in the US

Riz Hatton -  

Three healthcare jobs are among the 25 fastest-growing in the U.S., according to LinkedIn News. 

Here are the three occupations and how they rank:

6. Advanced practice provider 

13. Physical therapist 

23. Infection preventionist

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast