3 healthcare jobs among fastest-growing in the US

Three healthcare jobs are among the 25 fastest-growing in the U.S., according to LinkedIn News.
Here are the three occupations and how they rank:
6. Advanced practice provider
13. Physical therapist
23. Infection preventionist
