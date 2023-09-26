3 healthcare companies undergoing major layoffs

Here are three healthcare companies laying off employees that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 23:

1. Former employees with UnitedHealth Group's Optum and its subsidiaries took to social media in August regarding an unknown number of layoffs they say occurred across the company.

2. Akili, a digital health company that was making video games to treat behavioral health disorders, is laying off 40 percent of its workforce as it switches business models.

3. CVS Health said Aug. 1 that it is eliminating 5,000 "non-customer-facing positions" across the company. According to WARN documents filed in August, those layoffs are taking place across at least nine states.